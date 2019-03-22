Three killed and 7 injured in three separate motorbike accidents in Kathmandu Wednesday. According to a Central News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Sunil Basnet, 30, of Kirtipur Municipality died when a motorbike he was driving crashed in Kapan three women at the road.

Those three injured included Laxmi Kumar Rai,32, Rupa Rai,26 and Bipina Rai, 18, of Nuwakot district. Similarly, twenty six years old Bimal Rokka of Sindhupalchwok died after a motorbike he was driving crashed in Saraswati Nagar of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ward-6. Jeevan Khatrai,22, who was travelling in the motorbike sustained serious injury and admitted to Om Hospital Chabahil.

Likewise, pedestrian sixteen years old Sachem Sheathe of Godavari Municipality 12 died when a motorbike hit him. Three other injured in the accidents were admitted to Sumer Hospital for treatment.