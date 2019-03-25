Government's Performance Is Unsatisfactory: Former PM Dr. Bhattarai

Government's Performance Is Unsatisfactory: Former PM Dr. Bhattarai

March 25, 2019, 1 p.m.

Convener of Nayashakti Party Dr. Baburam Ram Bhattarai said that the government is heading towards failure. Former Prime Minister Bhattarai said that the country's situation is alarming as there decline foreign direct investment, swelling trade deficit and declining capital expenditure.

"All these indicates that the government is heading towards failure," said Bhattarai. He said that people are very much unsatisfied with the performance of the government.

He said that the government is unable to balance the foreign policy as well.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Police Arrested Fifty-Two Year Old Person On Charges Of Rape
Mar 25, 2019
Police Arrested Senior Leader Of Biplab Led Maoist Party
Mar 25, 2019
Earthquake, Landslides and Supply Disruptions Escalate the Cost of Upper Tamakosi Reaching Rs.70 billion
Mar 24, 2019
Tuberculosis Causes Some 6,000 Annual Deaths In Nepal
Mar 24, 2019
Sparrow SMS Marks Ninth Anniversary
Mar 24, 2019

More on News

Police Arrested Senior Leader Of Biplab Led Maoist Party By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Sparrow SMS Marks Ninth Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 35 minutes ago
Minister Baskota Urges Media Not To Publish News Eulogizing Biplab’s Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Embassy Of Pakistan Kathmandu Celebrates 79th National Day Of Pakistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
U.S.-Nepal Partnership Highlighted At The American National Day Celebration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Nepal And Togo Establishes Diplomatic Relation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Sikkim Chief Minister Chamling Shows Confidence To Win Elections By News Desk Mar 25, 2019
Police Arrested Fifty-Two Year Old Person On Charges Of Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2019
Earthquake, Landslides and Supply Disruptions Escalate the Cost of Upper Tamakosi Reaching Rs.70 billion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2019
Tuberculosis Causes Some 6,000 Annual Deaths In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2019
What Are The Possibilities Of Nepal With The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank ? By Dr. Bipin Adhikari and Bidushi Adhikari Mar 24, 2019
Nepal Research Bhavan Opens In Patan By Sabine Pretsch Mar 24, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75