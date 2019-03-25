Government's Performance Is Unsatisfactory: Former PM Dr. Bhattarai

Convener of Nayashakti Party Dr. Baburam Ram Bhattarai said that the government is heading towards failure. Former Prime Minister Bhattarai said that the country's situation is alarming as there decline foreign direct investment, swelling trade deficit and declining capital expenditure.

"All these indicates that the government is heading towards failure," said Bhattarai. He said that people are very much unsatisfied with the performance of the government.

He said that the government is unable to balance the foreign policy as well.