Nepal And Japan Sign MoC For Labor Cooperation

March 25, 2019, 6:56 p.m.

Masamichi Saigo, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, and Ram Prasad Ghimire, Officiating Secretary of the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security signed the Memorandum of Cooperation on a Basic Framework for Information Partnership for Proper Operation of the System pertaining to Foreign Human Resources with the Status of Residence of “Specified Skilled Worker.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Japan, the purpose of this Memorandum of Cooperation is to establish a basic framework for information partnership in order to ensure smooth and proper sending and accepting specified skilled workers, in particular the elimination of malicious intermediary organizations, and to resolve the problems of sending, accepting and residing in Japan of specified skilled worker.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan enhances the mutual benefits of both countries through cooperation for proper operation of the system, cooperating with the relevant ministries and agencies of Japan.

Highlights Of MoU

Every worker will be assisted and guided by an external support plan which includes an orientation to daily life in Japan, support to learn Japanese language and consultation & complaints concerning labor and living.

A Nepali migrant aspiring to work in Japan must possess N4-level language competency and skills.

N4-level of language competence is the ability to read and understand passages on daily topics written in basic vocabulary and kanji.

It is also specifies the ability to read and comprehend conversations encountered in daily life and generally follow their contents.

The new deal paves for strengthened ties between the two countries.

Documents: Basic Policy.pdf

Status of Residence.pdf

