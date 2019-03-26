Bangladesh's Private Sector To Participate In Nepal Investment Summit

Bangladesh's Private Sector To Participate In Nepal Investment Summit

March 26, 2019, 2:20 p.m.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun said that Nepal is ready to jointly work with Bangladesh in energy sector. Meeting with Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal Mrs. Mashfee Binte Shams at Singh Durbar, Minister Pun also discussed with the agreement on understanding in energy sector between Nepal and Bangladesh.

During the meeting, Minister Pun also discussed the issues of bilateral interest and mutual cooperation's with Bangladesh. During the meeting, ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal Mrs. Mashfee Binte Shams said that Bangladesh's private sector will participate in Investment Summit in Nepal. She also expressed the views that Bangladesh government is ready to invest in Nepal's energy sector.

