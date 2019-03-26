Rain, Thunder and Lightening To Occur In Kathmandu

Rain, Thunder and Lightening To Occur In Kathmandu

March 26, 2019, 3:56 p.m.

As the Western Disturbance now lies over East Jammu and Kashmir and is now moving away. Skymeter weather predicts that while a cyclonic circulation is seen over South Assam and adjoining Meghalaya and a trough is extending from this circulation up to Chhattisgarh across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, East Bihar and Jharkhand, there will likely occur rain in Kathmandu as well.

According to Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning likely to occur at some places of the country. Chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

