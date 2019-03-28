CG Foods and Glocal Signs Agreement for Glocal Teen Hero 2019

CG Foods and Glocal Pvt. Ltd. signed an agreement to move together to continue the initiation of Glocal Teen Hero as Wai WaiGlocal Teen Hero 2019 amidst a MoU signing function held on March 25, 2019 in Kathmandu.

Speaking amidst the program, G.P. Sah, CEO, CG Foods at Chaudhary Group said that they are glad to continue collaborative hand to appreciate, recognize the glory, support system for teenagers who are contributing to bring out positive change with an impact. ‘We are really positive that the youths and teens of Nepal has been well benefited with this platform. With the same aspiration we continue this collaboration in long term so as to support the growth of the teenagers. This recognition that they get definitely assist them to grow in near future.,’ added Sah.

Asish Thakur, Executive Director at Glocal Pvt. Ltd shared that they are glad to be associated to a renowned brand like Wai Wai to continue the legacy. ‘We are glad to continue the collaboration with Wai Wai and look forward to build this a prestigious platform for teenagers that uplift initiation and empowers teenagers. The support and believe of organizations like these makes a better initiation’, said Thakur.

Glocal Teen Hero is an initiation by Glocal Khabar to bring out the teenagers who are doing something from the shadows and create a ripple effect of motivation and impart a message that a lot can be done by anyone and also to appreciate and recognize the teenagers. It aims to provide platform for teenagers to share their initiation, creativity and enthusiasm which will motivate them as well as other teenagers in the country to develop an entrepreneurial thinking.

The fifth edition of Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero 2019 will be open for all the national teenagers from May, 2019.