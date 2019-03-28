Conservationist File A Writ Petition To Remove Industries To Save Lumbini

Conservationist File A Writ Petition To Remove Industries To Save Lumbini

March 28, 2019, 1:22 p.m.

As the pollution generated by cement factories and other industries have been polluting and affecting Lumibini, World Heritage sites and birth place of Siddhartha Gautam, a group of heritage conservationists filed a public litigation in the Supreme Court to Cement Factories around the Lumbini to preserve Lumbini.

The petitioners filed the writ making Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply, Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civilization, Forest and Environment, Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Department of Industry, Road, Lumbini Development Trust, Nepal National Commission for UNESCO, Department of Wildlife and National Park and District Administration office Rupandehi are respondents.

Similarly, the petitioners have made Supreme Cement, Goyanka Cement, Jagdamba Cement Ambe Steel, Reliance Cement, Siddhartha Cement, Briz Cement, Agni Cement, Kailash Cement, Bishal Cement, Ardhakhanchi Cement, Nepal Ambuja Cement, Shyam Plywood, Himalayan Snacks and Noodles and Siddhartha Oil Industries as respondent. According to petioners, 61 industries need to remove from the areas.

Prakash Mani Sharma.jpg

Filed by Senior Advocate Prakash Mani Sharma, Senior Advocate Rama Panta Kharel, Senior Advocate Dinesh Tripathy, Ganpati Lal Shrestha, Convener of Heritage Preservation Campaign Struggle Committee, Student of Kathmandu Law School and youth conservationist Sanjaya Adhikari, Advocate Pankaj Kumar Karna Bhupendra Poudyal of Kathmandu Municipal City 10 and Ashutosh Bhushal of ward 14.

Over 61 factories in and around Lumbini have been badly affecting the heritage sites and place of faith of over 1.5 billion people. The petitioners have demanded to remove all these industries from periphery of the Lumbini to conserve the save Lumbini Heritage site.

Jagamba cembent.jpeg

According to a report, over 1.5 million pilgrims and tourists visited Lumbini from all over the world last year which is a 20% increase from the previous year. This year, the number is expected to exceed the 2018 figures.

And after the new Gautam Buddha International Airport) is ready by end 2019, the number is expected to shoot up even more, and reach 3.5 million by 2025, and 10 million by 2050.

According to petitioners, the pollution generated by these industries is destroying Lumbini’s forests, wetlands and precious species like the Sarus cranes that live there. The tallest flying bird in the world has a deep meaning for Buddhists because of the belief that the Buddha himself saved a crane that had been wounded by an arrow shot by his cousin.

supreme-court.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Based Israeli Diplomats Cast Their Votes
Mar 28, 2019
Nepal Fully Supports Reform Initiatives Of The UN: DPM Pokharel
Mar 28, 2019
Bangladesh Can Be A Big Market For Nepal's Hydropower: Minister Pun
Mar 28, 2019
Holding Investment Summit Is Not Enough To Lure FDI: Dr. Ram Sharan Mahat
Mar 28, 2019
CG Foods and Glocal Signs Agreement for Glocal Teen Hero 2019
Mar 28, 2019

More on News

Nepal Based Israeli Diplomats Cast Their Votes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
Nepal Fully Supports Reform Initiatives Of The UN: DPM Pokharel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 1 minute ago
CG Foods and Glocal Signs Agreement for Glocal Teen Hero 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 22 minutes ago
Right Activist Tejshree Thapa Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 29 minutes ago
Nepal Bandh Withdrawn By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 1 minute ago
Indian Foreign Secretary Gokhale To Arrive Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 30 minutes ago

The Latest

Bangladesh Can Be A Big Market For Nepal's Hydropower: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
Holding Investment Summit Is Not Enough To Lure FDI: Dr. Ram Sharan Mahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
India Is A Space Power Now: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
US Wants Astronauts Back On The Moon In Five Years: Mike Pence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
Facebook To Ban White Nationalism And Separatism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
EBL Ties Up With Nepal National Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75