Indian Foreign Secretary Gokhale To Arrive Today

March 28, 2019, 6:59 a.m.

Foreign Secretary of India Vijaya Keshav Gokhale is arriving here on Thursday on his two-day official visit. He is scheduled to meet and discuss with his counterpart Shankar Das Bairagi about all aspects of Nepal-India relations same day, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs..

He is also slated to pay separate courtesy calls on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali. Gokhale's visit follows a custom that a high level diplomatic official of India pays a visit to neighbouring Nepal to discuss mutual relations between the two countries following appointment of its foreign secretary.

According to RSS, Gokhale was appointed foreign secretary some 15 months ago. He will be accompanied by joint secretary of India Sudhakar Dalela.

