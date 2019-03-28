Nepal Bandh Withdrawn

Netra Bikram Chand Biplab led Nepal Communist Party Nepal has withdrawn Nepal Bandh announce by it for Saturday or 30 March.

March 28, 2019, 7:28 a.m.

Netra Bikram Chand Biplab led Nepal Communist Party Nepal has withdrawn Nepal Bandh announce by it for Saturday or 30 March. According to a press release by the party, the party withdraws general strike as per the request of National Education Board and Human Rights Group, lawyers due to the ASEE Examination and Elections of Nepal Bar.

General Secretary Chanda led party announced general strike accusing the government for detaining and arresting its workers and ordering to fire below knee to arrest them.

“We have decided to withdraw general strike for now but we will give proper answer to the government against the police suppression against our cadres,” said a press release signed by Chand.

Nepal Bandh withdrawn.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Holding Investment Summit Is Not Enough To Lure FDI: Dr. Ram Sharan Mahat
Mar 28, 2019
CG Foods and Glocal Signs Agreement for Glocal Teen Hero 2019
Mar 28, 2019
Right Activist Tejshree Thapa Is No More
Mar 28, 2019
India Is A Space Power Now: PM Modi
Mar 28, 2019
US Wants Astronauts Back On The Moon In Five Years: Mike Pence
Mar 28, 2019

More on News

CG Foods and Glocal Signs Agreement for Glocal Teen Hero 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
Right Activist Tejshree Thapa Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
Indian Foreign Secretary Gokhale To Arrive Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 57 minutes ago
Ambassador Acharya Seeks Broad Based Nepal-India Relation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Former King Gyanendra To Visit Ilam And Panchthar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Technical Employees Working At Earthquake Reconstruction District Issues A Week Ultimatum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Holding Investment Summit Is Not Enough To Lure FDI: Dr. Ram Sharan Mahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
India Is A Space Power Now: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
US Wants Astronauts Back On The Moon In Five Years: Mike Pence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
Facebook To Ban White Nationalism And Separatism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
EBL Ties Up With Nepal National Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2019
Bharat Sharma And His Open Space Advocacy By Pratyush Mishra Mar 27, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75