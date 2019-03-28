Nepal Based Israeli Diplomats Cast Their Votes

Nepal Based Israeli Diplomats Cast Their Votes

March 28, 2019, 2:55 p.m.

Israeli Ambassador to Nepal Benny Omer along with his deputy and other Israeli diplomats living in Nepal casted their ballots in the elections for the 21st Knesset on 28 March 2019, here in Kathmandu.

While Israel awaits to cast their vote on 9 April 2019, the Israeli representatives in 96 Embassies and Consulates across the globe will cast their ballot 13 days ahead of the election date in Israel. The Government of Israel makes special arrangements for the diplomats serving in different Embassies to cast their votes in the respective countries so that the votes could be counted on the Election Day along with other votes.

According to the Israel Knesset Election Law, private citizens living abroad cannot vote unless they cast their votes in Israel but Israeli diplomats residing in foreign nations can utilize their voting rights from anywhere in the world.

20th election for the Knesset in Israel was held in 17 March 2015.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Fully Supports Reform Initiatives Of The UN: DPM Pokharel
Mar 28, 2019
Bangladesh Can Be A Big Market For Nepal's Hydropower: Minister Pun
Mar 28, 2019
Conservationist File A Writ Petition To Remove Industries To Save Lumbini
Mar 28, 2019
Holding Investment Summit Is Not Enough To Lure FDI: Dr. Ram Sharan Mahat
Mar 28, 2019
CG Foods and Glocal Signs Agreement for Glocal Teen Hero 2019
Mar 28, 2019

More on News

Nepal Fully Supports Reform Initiatives Of The UN: DPM Pokharel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 1 minute ago
Conservationist File A Writ Petition To Remove Industries To Save Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
CG Foods and Glocal Signs Agreement for Glocal Teen Hero 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 22 minutes ago
Right Activist Tejshree Thapa Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 29 minutes ago
Nepal Bandh Withdrawn By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 1 minute ago
Indian Foreign Secretary Gokhale To Arrive Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 30 minutes ago

The Latest

Bangladesh Can Be A Big Market For Nepal's Hydropower: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
Holding Investment Summit Is Not Enough To Lure FDI: Dr. Ram Sharan Mahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
India Is A Space Power Now: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
US Wants Astronauts Back On The Moon In Five Years: Mike Pence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
Facebook To Ban White Nationalism And Separatism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2019
EBL Ties Up With Nepal National Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75