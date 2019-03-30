Generally Cloudy In Western, Central Eastern Nepal Wit Brief Rain Or Thundershowers

After clear weather in the last two days, there will be generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions and partly to generally cloudy in the western region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, brief rain/ thundershowers likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region. The division also predicts that there will be Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers likely to occur at a few places of the eastern and central regions and at one or two places of the western region. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.