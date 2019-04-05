RCSC Organizes A Program To Mark 210 Birth Anniversary of Nikolai Gogol

RCSC Organizes A Program To Mark 210 Birth Anniversary of Nikolai Gogol

April 5, 2019, 7:08 a.m.

Nepal Russia Literary Society in association with Russian Centre of Science and Culture organized a Program Dedicated to “210th Birth Anniversary of Nikolai Gogol”.

Ballet Show “Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake” was shown to the audience. The program was commenced by Chandrakanta Acharya, General Secretary of Nepal Russia Literary Society. Chief Guest Tejeshwor Babu Gonga, Writer, Ex President, Nepal Russia Literary Society offered garland to the photo of Nikolai Gogol.

Yuliya Androsova, director of Russian Centre of Science and Culture welcomed everyone and she also highlighted about works and achievements of Nikolai Gogol.

Nepal Russia literature.jpg

Navaraj Budathoki, Director, Shailee Theatre shared his experience about Gogol’s play show in Nepal. Satirical Poem Recitation was done by Laxman Gamname, Poet from Shisno Pani Nepal. Documentary about “Nikolai Gogol” was also shown to audience.

Valuable remarks were delivered by Chief Guest, Tejeshwor Babu Gonga, Writer, Ex President, and Nepal Russia Literary Society. Concluding Remarks was given by Chairperson, Prof Dr. Jangab Chauhan, President, and Nepal Russia Literary Society. The program ended with traditional group photo followed by refreshments

IMG_3781.JPG

