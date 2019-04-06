People’s Craze for Selfi with Former King Gyanendra In Eastern Nepal

As former King Gyanendra has been in a personal tour in various districts of eastern hill and Terai region offering prayer at temples and observing cultural important place, there is a huge craze of people to see him.

During his visit, many people found time to have selfi with former monarchy Gyanendra. Mostly young Nepalese are attracted to take selfi with former monarch.

According to media coordinator of former King Gyanendra Phani Raj Pathak, former King Gyanendra is now in a tour of Dhanusha, Sarlahi, Saptari, Udayapur, Panchthar and Ilam.

He will likely return Kathmandu at the second week of April. During his visit, he meet all kinds of people.

Photo Courtesy: Umakanta Khanal/ Deshsanchar