Minister Pun Calls Czech Businessmen To Invest In Nepal

April 7, 2019, 8:44 a.m.

Czech Ambassador to Nepal Milan Hovorka said that Czech Republic wants to invest in Nepal’s hydropower sector.

In a discussion with the minister of Energy, Water Resource and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun at Singhdurbar, ambassador Hovorka said that some Czech companies are interested to invest in solar and hydropower sector given Nepal government creates conducive environment for investment.

Ambassador Hovorka also said that there Czech Republic also wants to collaborate with Nepal in irrigation and modern water pump.

Minister Pun said that Nepal is ready to collaborate with Czech Republic in the areas of Waste Management, Smart Meter and Smart Grid. Minister Pun said that Nepal has made several amendments of act to make Nepal friendly to foreign investors. He called Czech private sectors to come to invest in Nepal.

According to a press release issued by Ministry, minister Pun requested ambassador to give message of Nepal to Czech business communities that Nepal is willing to welcome them.

