Priyanka Will Contest From Varanasi, If Rahul Gandhi Asks Her To

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said she will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi if asked by her brother and party President Rahul Gandhi.

She said this just before departing from here on a helicopter after winding up her two-day trip to the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency from where Rahul Gandhi is contesting, apart from his Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

"I am ready to contest and will contest from Varanasi if Rahul Gandhi asks me," said Priyanka Gandhi, just before departing from here.

Courtesy: IANS