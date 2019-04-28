The Government Does Not Have Money To Invest in Budhi Gandaki And West Seti: Minister Pun

April 28, 2019, 8:48 p.m.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun said that the government is unable to push West Seti and Budhigandaki due to lack of investment. He has made it clear that the government does not have enough money to invest in both national priority projects.

He said that both the projects require huge amount of money to start and the government does not have huge money to invest on them.

Discussing with the stake holders of Uttar Ganga Hydropower Project over the issue of water diversion, minister Pun has made it clear that no hydropower project will be constructed without the consent of local people.

He has made it clear that there is no question to divert the from one basin to another. Minister Pun said that the decision will be taken only after the consultation with political party leaders and local people and now only NEA is taking stock of the project.

Situated between Rukum and Baglung district, NEA has recently started study of the storage Utter Ganga project. Former minister Ganesh Man Pun said that they suggested minister not to divert the current flow of water to other basin.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

