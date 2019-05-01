Nepal And Equatorial Guinea Establish Formal Bilateral Diplomatic Relations

Nepal And Equatorial Guinea Establish Formal Bilateral Diplomatic Relations

May 1, 2019, 8:38 a.m.

Nepal and Equatorial Guinea established formal bilateral diplomatic relations today. Ambassador Amrit Bahadur Rai, Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations, and Ambassador Anatolio Ndong Mba, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to the United Nations, signed a Joint Communiqué to this effect at a brief ceremony in New York this afternoon.

They also signed today a joint letter informing the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, about this development.

On the occasion, the two Ambassadors noted that it was a historic day towards bringing the two countries closer bilaterally and also exchanged views on various measures to deepen and expand the scope of mutual cooperation in the future. The two countries are already working closely at the United Nations and other multilateral forums.

Equatorial Guinea is on the west coast of Central Africa near both the equator and the Gulf of Guinea. The country consists of a mainland territory, Río Muni, which is bordered by Cameroon to the north and Gabon to the east and south.

Pic-1 (3).jpg

Equatorial Guinea has over 1.2 million people in an area of about 28000 square kilometers, with Malaboas its capital. With phenomenal advances in its economy and governance in the past few years, with per capita income over $10, 000, the country graduated from LDC status in 2017 by fulfilling income-only criterion.

Both Nepal and Equatorial Guinea are members of the Group of 77 as well as the Non-Aligned Movement. Equatorial Guinea is currently a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

With the efforts of the Government of Nepal to make the country's bilateral diplomatic relations as universal as possible, the number of countries having direct diplomatic ties with Nepal has now reached 165.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

‘All Countries Should Ratify Health And Safety Conventions’ Guy Ryder
May 01, 2019
No Load Testing Of Upper Trishuli 3A Has Successfully Completed
May 01, 2019
China To Open Tatopani- Zhangmu Border Port Next Month
May 01, 2019
Japan's New Emperor Naruhito Ascends Chrysanthemum Throne
May 01, 2019
President Bhandari To Return Today From China Visit Following Health Problem
May 01, 2019

More on News

China To Open Tatopani- Zhangmu Border Port Next Month By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
President Bhandari To Return Today From China Visit Following Health Problem By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
Nepal’s Trade Union Organizations To Celebrate May Day 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
The United States Hands Over New Primary Schools in Kavrepalanchowk District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 25 minutes ago
Nepal And China Signs 7 Bilateral Agreements Including Protocol To the Transit and Transport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
President Bhandari Extended Invitation To Chinese President Xi For Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago

The Latest

‘All Countries Should Ratify Health And Safety Conventions’ Guy Ryder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2019
No Load Testing Of Upper Trishuli 3A Has Successfully Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2019
Japan's New Emperor Naruhito Ascends Chrysanthemum Throne By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2019
Japanese Monarch Declares Historic Abdication By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2019
Shree Airlines Bombardier CRJ Faced Technical Problems At Passenger Gate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2019
CAAN Withdraws Suspension Order On Captain Lama By News Desk Apr 29, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75