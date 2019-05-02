RPP Chair Thapa Blames Government Failing To Address Workers’ Problem

May 2, 2019, 6:51 a.m.

Chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal, Kamal Thapa, has accused the government of failing to address the aspiration of workers. He further said government activities have created disappointment among the workers, Chairman Thapa said during a programme organized here on Wednesday.

“Time has come for the RPP Nepal to wage the struggle for workers’ rights and concern,” he argued, urging the workers’ organization to help party building.

According to RSS, also the former Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman Thapa demanded the government that it took action against those involved in the Baluwatar land scam.

On the occasion, RPP Nepal senior leader Dipak Bohara viewed that the workers’ organizations belonging to any political parties have not worked for the rights of workers. “Instead of resolving problems of the workers in Nepal, the leaders of the workers are enjoying foreign trips,” he blamed, adding that party itself needs to speak for workers’ rights reports RSS.

Spokesperson Sushil Kumar Shrestha urged the worker’s federation aligned to the RPP Nepal to work for the rights of workers. Central member Devendra Pradhan trade union federations could be made an effective organization that commits to the welfare of labourers

