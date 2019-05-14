KOICA Supported The Construction Of Disaster Recovery Center In Hetauda

KOICA Supported The Construction Of Disaster Recovery Center In Hetauda

May 14, 2019, 8:41 p.m.

Minister of Communication and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota, inaugurated the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at Hetauda in the presence of special guests Park Young-sik, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal.

Sunghoon Ko, Country Director, KOICA Nepal Office and Hari Bahadur Mahat, Mayor, Hetauda Sub-metropolitan city and other various dignitaries.

The Government of the Republic of Korea and the Government of Nepal signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project “Establishment of Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) for Government Integrated Data Center (GIDC)” in May, 2013. The Korean Government provided USD 4.6 million through Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) for this project.

received_1824001094368778.jpeg

The key objective of the newly established DRC is to minimize the government data losses from natural or human-induced disasters through the back-up system of Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). The project also aims at harvesting synergy effect in the information management of Nepal government with GIDC in Singhadurbar.

In this project, KOICA constructed a DRC building and provided the software, equipment and materials necessary to implement the center. In addition to the infrastructure, KOICA also dispatched Korean experts to provide necessary technical guidance to strengthen the human resources. As a part of that, the series of trainings were delivered to the DRC officials to acquire knowledge and experience required for the successful implementation and management of the project.

Acknowledging the importance of minimizing the digital gap for facilitating sustainable economic growth for developing countries, KOICA has given assistance to its partner countries, including Nepal, to share the benefits of information technology and develop digital opportunities.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

British Climber Scales Mt.Everest, Two Indian Die In Mt Kanchenjunga And Mountaner From Chile Missing
May 16, 2019
Italian musician Domenico Nordio Presented Solo Violin Concert In Kathmandu
May 16, 2019
KOICA-KAAN Organised Fair Trade
May 13, 2019
Generally Cloudy With Gusty Winds And Lightening
May 13, 2019
Mumbai Indians Win By 1 Run To Become Most Successful IPL Team
May 13, 2019

More on News

KOICA-KAAN Organised Fair Trade By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Nepal Media Society Demands To Withdraw Nepal Media Council Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago
It Is Our Compulsion To Choose Risky Way: Rescued Women By Ayushi Sureka 5 days ago
Elke Wisch Is The new UNICEF Representative For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago
Nepal And Eswatini Establish Diplomatic Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago
RCSC Organizes program To Mark 74th Anniversary Of Great Victory Day In Russia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

British Climber Scales Mt.Everest, Two Indian Die In Mt Kanchenjunga And Mountaner From Chile Missing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 16, 2019
Italian musician Domenico Nordio Presented Solo Violin Concert In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 16, 2019
Late King Birendra And His Demand For "Peace Zone"Status For Nepal. By Shyam Prasad Adhikari May 15, 2019
Recent Political And Security Decisions And Its Impact By Binoj Basnyat May 13, 2019
Inland Navigation in Nepal: A sector which needs deeper analysis By Pratik Poudel May 13, 2019
Generally Cloudy With Gusty Winds And Lightening By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75