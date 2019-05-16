British Climber Scales Mt.Everest, Two Indian Die In Mt Kanchenjunga And Mountaner From Chile Missing

May 16, 2019, 11:42 a.m.

As mountenaraing seasson begings, there come a story jubiliaiton and tragedy. At a time when a renowned British climber Kenton Cool scales Mt Everest for 14th time breaking own British record, two Indian climbers died above Camp IV of Mt Kanchenjunga while descending from the summit and a climber from Chile has gone missing from above Camp IV of Mt Kanchenjunga.

According a news report published in The Himalayan Times, Rodrigo Vivanco from Chile went missing above Camp IV on the descent after he reportedly made it to the summit late in the evening yesterday.

They were the part of five member team of West Bengal climbers attenting to clib the world’s third highest mountain last night, according to the expedition organizer.

Biplab Baidya (48) and Kuntal Karar (46) breathed their last above Camp IV after they were unable to continue their descent from near the summit due to altitude ailments, hypothermia and snow-blindness, Peak Promotion Pvt Ltd reported reports The Himalayan Times.

According to The Himalayan Times, along with British mountainer, three Sherpa climbers – Dorji Gyaljen, Kam Dorchi and Tenji – also successfully stood atop the mountain. “It’s Dorji Gyaljen’s second summit on Mt Everest this season as he reached the summit on Tuesday being a part of the rope-fixing team,” Paudel share.

Photo courtesy: The Himalayan Times

