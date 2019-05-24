Jumla High Way Brings Prosperity With High Cost (With Videos)

Jumla High Way Brings Prosperity With High Cost (With Videos)

May 24, 2019, 9:05 a.m.

Although almost 12 years have already been passed since the highway came into operation connecting Jumla to rest of the country, road safety is still a matter of great concern to travelers who are not able to feel safe while commuting on it. In the last one month along, over six people have lost their lives.

Recently volume of the vehicles doubles as the road link to Rara Lake. Many people are travelling to Rara using the road. However, everyone feels nervous when they see the condition of narrow roads and turning.

Jum;a3.jpg

Local people complain that the government is not serious about upgradation of the highway to minimize the losses of lives and properties. In recent year road has already upgraded in many areas to pass two vehicles improving bridges and adding additional safety measures, the road has changed a lot. But, it is still risky.

Jumla 2.jpg

Although the road is constructed for small vehicles, big buses and trucks with 10 tires are running in the road. Even the road from Surkhet to Dailekh portion is so bad that it is no more movable for trucks. But, trucks are operating.

Kalikot and Dailekh section of Karnali Highway's Kalikot frequently disturbs by dry landslides during the winter and landslides during rainy reasons.

Of late, there have been lots of incidents of dry landslides on the highway. Normally the highway would have landslides only after incessant rainfalls. The highway has already earned a nickname of 'Highway of Death' due to high number of road accidents and human casualties.

Keshab Poudel

Keshab Poudel

Poudel is the editor of New Spotlight Magazine.

KARNALI PROVINCE Gender Under A Shadow
May 21, 2019
Act Against Freedom
May 20, 2019
IMPACTS OF DAM Fish Under Threat
May 05, 2019
KING BIRENDRA-AS I KNEW HIM Honest Revelation
May 05, 2019
INDIAN ELECTIONS Interest In Nepal
Apr 20, 2019

More on News

PM Oli Is The First Head of Government To Congraratualte PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 56 minutes ago
Nepal Must Change Its Laws To Let Victims Of Human Rights Violations Access Justice: UN Experts: By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 14 minutes ago
NCP Leader Gautam Demands To Correct The Media Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 28 minutes ago
KOICA Volunteer Supports School Of Health Service In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Future of Work: ILO Assistant Director General Concludes Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Education Is Enlightenment: SAARC Secretary General Sial By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Pawan Chamling Losses Elections In Sikkim Assembly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2019
India Wins Yet Again: Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2019
Narendra Modi Again, NDA Wins Big By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2019
Indian Women And 12 Others Die In Different Mountains During Spring Session By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2019
DPM Yadav Meets WHO's Director General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2019
Rahul Gandhi Leading In Wayanad, Amethi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75