Police Discovered Two More Bombs In Lalitpur

May 26, 2019, 8:37 p.m.

Just few hours after explosion in Sukedhara and Ghattekulo, police has discovered two bombs in Lagankhel and Balkumari of Lalitpur. Security personal has already reached to Lagankhel Bus Park and Balkumari of Lalitpur to defuse the bombs

On the eve of General strike called by Nepal communist Party Biplab, people were terrorized following recovering bombs in the capital city. In an explosion in Ghattekula, one person killed and six other injured. Similarly,

According to Dessanchar.com, out of five injured in explosion in Sukedhara, the conditions of five persons is reportedly in danger. As the bodies of two who died in Sukhedhara are yet to identify as their bodies are scattered.

