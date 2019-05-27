Nepal Army Disposes Bombs And Explosive In Various Districts

Bomb disposal team of Nepal Army has disposed explosive device planted in various parts of Nepal including Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Kavre, Dhading, Pokhara, Jhapa, Biratnagar, Dhangadhi, Dang and other districts. Nepal Army has disposed an pressure cokker bomb in New Bus Park and Lalitpur. Nepal Army team also disposed explosive in Biratnagar.

Similarly, Army also disposed an explosive planted near Ncell office at Srijana Chowk in Pokhara Metropolitan City- 8 of Kaski district on Monday morning.

The pressure cooker bomb was very powerful and possibly planted by the cadres of Netra Bikram Chand (Biplav)-led Communist Party of Nepal, said police. A loud sound was heard while flames and smoke witnessed while the explosive was being disabled.

Likewise, another explosive device was found near Durbar Party Palace at Durbar Marga of Pokhara Metropolis-9. Security personnel took the area under control and Nepal Army’s bomb disposal team reached the site for bomb disposal.

Cadres of Biplav-led CPN are suspected to have planted such improvised explosive devices in various parts of the country as the party has called for a nationwide strike today. This time, bombs have been planted in areas frequently visited by people and are more powerful than before, according to police.

Police also arrested eight cadres of Biplav-led CPN various parts of Kathmandu with explosives and explosive brought to prepare pressure cooker bombs. Addressing the parliament, Minister of Home Affaris Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal said that the law and order situation is normal and people have defied the bandh.

He said that the terrorism activities will be contained taking all security measures. He also said that none of those who killed and injured were public.

Photo: Deshsanchar.com