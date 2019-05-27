Nepal Bndha: Little Impacts

Nepal Bndha: Little Impacts

May 27, 2019, 8:22 a.m.

Despite multiple explosion last night by suspected Biplab’s workers, there is very little impacts of the Bandha called by Netrabikram Chand Biplab led Nepal Communist Party. Although schools, colleges are completely shut down and few public buses are playing in the street, private vehicles, motorbikes and Sajha Yatayat’s bus are operating normally in the valley.

Biplab’s NCP called Nepal Bandh protesting against killing of its worker in Bhojpur recently. Following multiple bomb blasts, Ministry of Home Affairs has tightened the security in Kathmandu valley and all over the country.

However, all the long distance buses and trucks were out of the road.

Bus to Bhaktapur.jpg

