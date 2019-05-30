Oli Jee And I Have A Written Understanding To Run The Government In Alternatively: Prachanda

Chairman of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda has revealed that prime minister K.P Sharma Oli and he has an understanding to run the government in rotation between them. In his interview with journalist Rishi Dhmala, he said that this understanding was made during the party unification process.

He also said that there were clear understanding between them on taking responsibility of party chair and prime minister in rotation.

" The understanding reached between two (Me and Oli) during the party unification process is not an hidden agenda as it is in written. There is mentioning in the agreement to run party and government in alternation," said Prachanda.

"Now we have two presidents and he (Oli jee) is leading the government. Although we have an understanding, I don't have any temptation to be a prime minister. If the government work as per the wishes of people for development and prosperity, Oli Jee can run the government for full five year term. However, my role must be clarified," said Prachanda.

He also frankly said that there need to divide clear role and responsibility between them. " If Oli jee works in better manner, I will support him. Whatever written in the understanding, I will not go and ask for prime minister chair. My role need to be clear. Even the discussion is going on at the party level. "

He also said that all need to be honest towards the understanding. "Oli also need to prepare to handover power as per the understanding. He might be ready for that," said Prachanda.

He said that he is not power monger leader but he is seeking clear defined role in power or party. "I should be given obvious role in party or government. This will work in the interest of party and government," said Prachanda.

He said that he does not have any hesitation to speak the truth in front of the people. He also said that there are some people who see my clear and concise views as power monger or aspiration to prime minister. "But, I don't have any objection, if the government and party run in good way. I want benefits for the country not for me. If the country can benefit and prosper, it does not have any difference to me to see Oli jee is in power. However, there need to have clear role for me in the party."

Full Interview