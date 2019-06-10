Demonstrators Demand To Scrap Guthi Bill

Demonstrators Demand To Scrap Guthi Bill

June 10, 2019, 9:01 p.m.

Kathmandu’s local Newar communities have warned that they will pull down the current two third majority governments. Holding the demonstrations at Ason, Newar community said that the new Guthi Bill registered in the House of Representatives will uproot Nepal’s cultures, religions and traditions. .

Addressing the program, Sailesh Bajrachary has demanded that the bill should be scrapped immediately because it hurts the heart of the people. Another local resident Madhu Rajbhandari said that the bill will confiscate the property of Kathmandu’s heritage sites.

They said that Nepal’s religious, couture and tradition will face serious crisis if the bill is allowed to pass from the house. Kathmandu’s local Newar community has condemned the excessive use of police force to quell demonstrators yesterday.

Against-Guthi-Sansthan-Bidhayak-3.jpg

Against-Guthi-Sansthan-Bidhayak-4.jpg

Photo courtesy: Deshsanchar

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Pritam Acharya Receives Heroic Welcome
Jun 10, 2019
Hotel Yak & Yeti Plants Trees
Jun 10, 2019
Eighty Nepali Entrepreneurs Attend Managing Workforce For Entrepreneurs
Jun 10, 2019
Girls Believe Women Leaders Suffer Discrimination And Sexual Harassment
Jun 10, 2019
India Provides Rs. 1.6 Billion To Earthquake Restructuring
Jun 10, 2019

More on News

Girls Believe Women Leaders Suffer Discrimination And Sexual Harassment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 2 minutes ago
India Provides Rs. 1.6 Billion To Earthquake Restructuring By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 18 minutes ago
The U.S. Embassy Launches Trainings On Local Governance For Locally Elected Officials In The Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
Nepal among Top 10 Countries For Prevalence Of Child Marriage Among Boys - UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
The First UN World Food Safety Day To Be Marked On 7 June By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Nepali Muslims Welcome Eid al-Fitr By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Pritam Acharya Receives Heroic Welcome By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2019
Hotel Yak & Yeti Plants Trees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2019
Eighty Nepali Entrepreneurs Attend Managing Workforce For Entrepreneurs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2019
Artificial Intelligence The Fear of Job Losses – Real or Imaginary? By Dr. Omkar Shrestha Jun 10, 2019
FDI THRESHOLD Not For Genuine Investors By A Correspondent Jun 10, 2019
GUTHI LAND Up For Grab By A Correspondent Jun 10, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75