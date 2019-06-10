Demonstrators Demand To Scrap Guthi Bill

Kathmandu’s local Newar communities have warned that they will pull down the current two third majority governments. Holding the demonstrations at Ason, Newar community said that the new Guthi Bill registered in the House of Representatives will uproot Nepal’s cultures, religions and traditions. .

Addressing the program, Sailesh Bajrachary has demanded that the bill should be scrapped immediately because it hurts the heart of the people. Another local resident Madhu Rajbhandari said that the bill will confiscate the property of Kathmandu’s heritage sites.

They said that Nepal’s religious, couture and tradition will face serious crisis if the bill is allowed to pass from the house. Kathmandu’s local Newar community has condemned the excessive use of police force to quell demonstrators yesterday.

