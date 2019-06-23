COAS General Thapa Returns Completing A Week-Long Visit To China

June 23, 2019, 8:52 a.m.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa returned following completion of his week-long official visit to People’s Republic of China. Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Sarad Kumar Giri welcomed COAS General Thapa at Tribhuwan International Airport upon his arrival.

During his official visit to China, COAS General Thapa also paid a courtesy call to General Wei Fenghe, State Councilor and Minister of National Defense and met General Li Zuocheng, Member of Central Military Commission, Chief of Joint Staff Department, CMC and other high ranking Chinese military and defense officials.

COAS General Thapa has also signed MoU with China to receive Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Response-HA/DR. Under the MOU China agrees to provide 150 Million RMB to Nepal army to purchase Heavy Mechanical Bridge, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment, Rescue Kit and other necessary vehicles from China.

A press release issued by Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army says Nepal Army believes that this kind of high level military leadership level meeting will further strengthen the existing friendly bilateral military to military relations and further enhance understanding between Nepal Army and Army of People’s Republic of China.

