At time when the board meeting is under way, there is a big curiosity of students about the SEE results. The results will be likely to be posted in three major websites.

Students who want to see Secondary Education Examination Resuolts (SEE) can find in the following address. Examination Control Boar: http://see.gov.np , Nepal Telecomi: http://see.ntc.net.np/ and National Education Board http://www.neb.gov.np/results.