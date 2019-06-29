Argentina To Face Host Brazil In Copa America Semi-final

Argentina To Face Host Brazil In Copa America Semi-final

June 29, 2019, 8:19 a.m.

Argentina set up a tantalising Copa America semi-final against hosts Brazil after easing past Venezuela 2-0.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was involved in both goals as Argentina aim for their third straight final.

Aguero's low drive was flicked in by Lautaro Martinez and goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez spilled the striker's shot for Giovani Lo Celso to tap home.

Venezuela created very little and Ronald Hernandez saw his shot from close range kept out by Franco Armani.

Relive Argentina's victory over Venezuela

In fact, that was Venezuela's only shot on target with River Plate goalkeeper Armani redundant for much of the game, though he did prove to be an effective aerial presence.

Lionel Scaloni's side will play Brazil in Mineirao at 01:30 BST on Wednesday after the tournament hosts edged past Paraguay on penalties following a 0-0 draw.

Though he was largely quiet against Venezuela, captain Lionel Messi will take heart from knowing Argentina are one win away from another Copa America final.

They have been beaten on the past two occasions on penalties by Chile and lost in the final in four of the past five tournaments.

Argentina were the better side in a fragmented game not helped by Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan handing out six yellow cards and stopping play on a number of occasions to consult about incidents with the video assistant referee.

Inter Milan striker Martinez should have had two goals in the game, but struck the outside of the post in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, while substitute Angel di Maria curled straight at Farinez late on.

Courtesy: BBC Sports

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Follows Neutral Policy: PM Oli
Jun 29, 2019
Queer Youth Group Organizes Pride Parade
Jun 29, 2019
Removing Nepal From EASA List Will Be Priority: CAAN’s DG Pokharel
Jun 29, 2019
Generally Cloudy and Rain In Some Places of Eastern And Central Region
Jun 29, 2019
Cricket World Cup: Sri Lanka's Semi-final Hopes Dented by South Africa
Jun 29, 2019

More on Sports

Cricket World Cup: Sri Lanka's Semi-final Hopes Dented by South Africa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
Brazil Beat Paraguay On Penalties To reach Copa Semi-final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Virat Kohli Breaks Tendulkar And Lara Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Women’s World Cup: England Reaches Semifinals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Cricket World Cup: India Beat West Indies By 125 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Cricket World Cup: Pakistan Beat New Zealand To Keep Semi-final Hopes Alive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Follows Neutral Policy: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2019
Queer Youth Group Organizes Pride Parade By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2019
Langtang Region Revives From Earthquake Destruction By Sabine Pretsch Jun 29, 2019
Removing Nepal From EASA List Will Be Priority: CAAN’s DG Pokharel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2019
Betrayal Of National Interest: NEA Killing Dudh-Kosi Irrigation Potential By Dr. A.B. Thapa Jun 29, 2019
Lessons From The Guthi Movement 2019 By Dipak Gyawali Jun 29, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75