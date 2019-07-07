Nepal To Get Hefty Monsoon Showers In Next Few Days, Flood Like Situation Also Expected

July 7, 2019, 7:34 p.m.

Hydrology Division Flood Forecasting Section of Hydrology Division issues high alert urging people to take necessary safety measurement to prevent damage and loss from possible flood. As low pressure line is moving closer to Nepal, the monsoon will active from tomorrow.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country to night. Rain to occur at many places of the central and western regions and at some places of the eastern region, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the of the country.

As predicted by Skymet Weather, the intensity of rain has significantly increased over the parts of Bihar and cities close to Nepal Border. In the last 24 hours, many parts of the state received moderate to heavy Monsoon showers. As the present systems will become more prominent now, rainfall activities will increase and heavy showers will lash Bihar during the coming days. The foothills of Bihar may even experience a flood-like situation during this period.

According to Skymet Weather, a Cyclonic Circulation is over East Uttar Pradesh. Another Cyclonic Circulation is lying over Jharkhand and West Bengal. A Trough is also extending from Punjab up to Arunachal Pradesh across Bihar and Jharkhand. In the wake of these weather systems, moderate rains with a few heavy spells will slash the parts of Bihar and Jharkhand for the next 24 hours.

Particularly, places like Supaul, Purnia, Araria, Patna, Gaya, Katihar, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Bhojpur, Begusarai, Munger, Nalanda, Buxar, etc are likely to get heavy to very heavy Monsoon rains in the next 24 hours. Moreover, due to heavy rains, the flood-like situation is likely along the foothills of Bihar.

Further, these heavy showers would be observed over Bihar until July 11.

