Heavy Monsoon Rains To Lash Many Parts of Nepal, Flood Warning Issued

As the monsoon continuous moves to Nepal, Flood Forecasting Section of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology issued a flood alert, specifically in major river basins all over Nepal mostly eastern parts of Nepal . As Metrological Forecasted division has predicted continuous rainfall for the next two days, the section urges all concerned to remain in high alert.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the western region and at one or two places of the eastern and central regions.

The ongoing rains are a result of the Trough, extending from Punjab to Assam across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Meanwhile, the Monsoon Trough will shift towards the foothills of the Himalayas, most probably around July 13 or 14, thus leading to a significant increase in the weather activities along the foothills of the Himalayas.

Consequently, the foothills of Bihar will also observe heavy to very heavy rains. During this period, the adjoining parts of Nepal too would experience heavy showers. And when heavy rains lash the foothills of Nepal, the water flows down to the foothills of Bihar as well, thus causing some intense flooding.

Due to these incessant rains, places such as Paschim Champaran, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Koshi, Khagaria, and Supual are at the risk of flooding.

According to Skymet Weather, for the next week or so, heavy rains may lash several parts of Bihar. The chances of a few very heavy spells cannot be ruled out, during this period. Moreover, the risk of flooding will increase even more after July 12.

The state of Bihar has observed moderate to heavy rains, wherein Patna, Gaya and Bhagalpur observed good rain and thundershower activities, during the last 24 hours. Now, the rain intensity will increase gradually and these areas will get to see moderate to heavy rains with one or two very heavy spells for the next week. These intense activities will also result in flooding, particularly along the foothills of Bihar.