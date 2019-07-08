Khalti And Mukti Bikas Bank Sign Agreement

Muktinath Bikas Bank has signed an MoU with Khalti to facilitate digital payments to its customers.

Til Bahadur Gurung, Chief Operating Officer and ADCEO of Muktinath Bikas Bank and Dhruba Adhikari, Director of Khalti signed the agreement at the bank’s central office in Kamaladi.

Aaditya Thapa, Business Development Manager of Khalti and Rajendra Pandey, Head of Digital Banking at Muktinath Bikas Bank were also present during the ceremony.

This alliance will enable Muktinath Bikas Bank customers to load their Khalti accounts via the bank’s mobile banking and internet banking service and make payment for various goods and services on the go via Khalti’s mobile app and web service.

Speaking about the agreement, Muktinath Bikas Bank’s COO and ADCEO Til Bahadur Gurung shared,“With the advancement of technologies, we are enhancing our banking system to serve our customers better. With this tie-up with Khalti, our customers can make their everyday payments from their smartphone using Khalti. Now, we feel we have headed one step closer to making transactions digital in Nepal.”

Likewise, Khalti’s Director Dhruba Adhikari shared, “we are glad to partner with Muktinath Bikas Bank. Now, Muktinath Bikas Bank users need not withdraw cash to pay for goods and services. They can simply pay via Khalti. The initiative would help consumers go cashless in payments and facilitate hassle-free transactions.”

Muktinath Bikas Bank Ltd. is one of the largest national level Development Bank in Nepal. The bank currently provides its services from 120 branches and 22 ATMs outlets to more than 6 lakh customers throughout the nation.

Started in January 2017, Khalti is an emerging mobile payment solution in Nepal. It provides various utility bill payment services, mobile recharge, DTH recharge, domestic flight booking, movie ticketing, event ticketing, hotel booking, newspaper subscriptions, payments at online shopping sites, and insurance premium payments among various other digital payments services. Khalti is a licensed Payment Service Provider from Nepal Rastra Bank. Currently, more than 8,00,000 people regularly use Khalti for various bill payments services.