Nepal Beat Hong Kong In Final Of ACC U-19 Eastern Region Championship

Nepal beat Hong Kong at the final of the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) U-19 Eastern Region 2019 cricket tournament by by six wickets in Kualalumpur, Malaysia on Tuesday.

After winning Nepal have qualified for the 2019 ACC U-19 Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka.

Nepal had won the toss and elected to field first in the final match at Kinrara Oval Stadium today. Hong Kong scored a measly total of 95 runs in 43.1 overs before being all out.

In response, Nepal riding on the opening partnership of 52 runs between Rit Gautam and Pawan Sarraf, chased the target in just 16.1 overs scoring 96 with the loss of four wickets.

Sagar Dhakal was the pick of the Nepali bowlers taking 5-18 from his 10 overs. Airee claimed 3-23 from eight overs.