Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic And Rafael Nadal Enters Wimbledon 2019 Quarter-finals

Roger Federer reached a record-extending 17th Wimbledon quarter-final as young Italian Matteo Berrettini was overwhelmed on Centre Court.

The Swiss great, bidding for a ninth title, needed just an hour and 14 minutes to seal a 6-1 6-2 6-2 win.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal also continued to breeze through the draw with equally-comfortable last-16 wins.

Defending champion Djokovic knocked out inexperienced Frenchman Ugo Humbert, while Nadal beat Portugal's Joao Sousa.

Serbian top seed Djokovic showed the gulf in class as he won 6-3 6-2 6-3 against world number 66 Humbert, while Nadal - only tested so far by second-round opponent Nick Kyrgios - eased to a 6-2 6-2 6-2 win over Sousa.

The 'big three' of Federer, Djokovic and Nadal, who lead the all-time tally of Grand Slam victories with 53 major titles between them, demonstrated why they are still the men to beat with almost flawless performances on 'Manic Monday' - when all of the last-16 matches in the singles take place.

The illustrious trio only faced one break point between them, Federer saving it when he was already leading by two sets and a break.

Federer, 37, was the last of the three to step out on court and was arguably the most impressive as he demolished 17th seed Berrettini in a one-sided contest.

The Swiss second seed needed just 17 minutes to wrap up the first set, allowing Berrettini just four points as he rattled off the final five games.

Federer's cause was also helped by the Italian perhaps feeling tired after a gruelling five-set match against Diego Schwartzman in the third round, then saw Japan's eighth seed Kei Nishikori - who he plays in the quarter-finals on Wednesday - pushed to four sets by his last-16 opponent Mikhail Kukushkin.

"I think you can always lose a Grand Slam in that first week - but you can't win it. If you get through it with energy in the tank you're in a good position," Federer said.

"Five-setters are memorable and cool to play in but for the body it's nice to avoid them."

Djokovic's greater pedigree shone through as he outclassed Humbert on the 21-year-old's maiden appearance in the second week of a Grand Slam.

The 15-time Grand Slam champion broke early in the opening two sets to take control, needing a touch longer to earn the break in the third, before swatting away his young opponent in one hour and 42 minutes.

Djokovic, the top seed, only dropped 14 points on serve and took five of nine break points to set up a meeting with Belgium's 21st seed David Goffin in the last eight.

Only Poland's Hubert Hurkacz has managed to take a set off the Serb, who has wrapped up three of his opening four matches in around two hours or less.

