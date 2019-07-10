BoK To Finance 8.5 MW Solar Plant In Butwal

BoK To Finance 8.5 MW Solar Plant In Butwal

July 10, 2019, 2:28 p.m.

With a lead of Bank of Kathmandu, Citizen Bank International Ltd and Nepal Bangladesh Bank Limited signed co-finance agreement with Ridi Hydro Development Company to develop Nepal's largest solar energy plant in Butwal.

Under the project, the company will build 8.5 MW solar plant in Tillotama Municipality Ward 4 at the cost of 654.6 million rupees. The plant will be built in 26 Bigaha of land with 32000 solar panel.

The electricity will be connected through 33 kV transmission line to National grid. According to a press release issued by Bank of Kathmandu, the plant will generate 145,105,84 units of electricity. The electricity will be directly connected to national grid.

BoK also financed 3 MW hydropower project in 2001 in Piluwa Khola to Arun Valley Hydro Company. It was the first private sector promoted hydropower project.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

