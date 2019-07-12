Supreme Court Issues Stay Order To Halt Testing Of Vegetables and Fruits

July 12, 2019, 7:09 a.m.

A single bench of Justice Ananda Mohan Bhattarai issued a temporary stay order against the government’s July 3 decision not to test imported fruits and vegetables for pesticides and other chemicals.

The bench issued a stay in response to three writ petitions filed separately by advocates Narayan Prasad Duwadi, Bhadra Prasad Nepal, Kanchan Krishna Neupane and Bishnu Timilsina against the government’s decision to halt lab-testing at border points.

The Himalayan Times Reports that the apex court also ordered the government to furnish reply within 15 days as to why it halted the lab-test at border points. The court observed that the issue raised by the petitioners were related to the health of all the people and were thus an issue of public interest.

The bench observed that the court needed to examine the government’s decision to halt lab-testing of vegetables and fruits as the issue raised by the petitioners was linked with the right enshrined by the constitution and laws that basically ensured people’s right to quality food and vegetables.

