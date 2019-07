Nepal Police release the reports of casualty and damaged caused by flood and recent torrential rain till July 15. According to Nepal Police Twitter, sixty seven people including 26 women and 4 1 male killed in flood and 43 injured including 20 women and 23 male till 15 July. Thirty persons including 18 male and 12 female are missing.

As reports are still coming, the casualty will likely to increase in coming days.

Flood Report

Nepal Police also rescued 1446 people from different areas.