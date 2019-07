As axis of Monsoon Trough is south of Nepal, the monsoon is less active now in across Nepal. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted that there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

Rain is likely to occur at some places in the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the country. The credit for the current situation goes to the shifting of Monsoon Trough southwards (earlier it was persisting over the foothills of the Himalayas).