U.S. Embassy Hosts Annual Regional Model United Nations Conference

U.S. Embassy Hosts Annual Regional Model United Nations Conference

July 17, 2019, 11:40 a.m.

U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy W. Berry, UN Resident Coordinator Valerie Julliand, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ambassador Bharat Raj Paudyal jointly launched the 2019 Everest International Model United Nations (EIMUN) conference on July 15.

In partnership with grantee Youth Thinkers’ Society, the Embassy welcomed 200 delegates from 20 different countries across the Indo-Pacific region to discuss issues from building infrastructure for accessible and affordable food to developing cybersecurity and data protection mechanisms.

Addressing the delegates, Ambassador Berry emphasized that “the United States believes every nation has the responsibility to adhere to international norms, and for the sovereign choices of all countries to be respected and free from coercion. In Asia, it is this idea that defines the United States’ approach across the Indo-Pacific region.”

UN Assembly.jpg

He also encouraged the students to “take the skills and knowledge learned here to your onward studies and future careers.” Noting that “youth have the power to create change,” UN Resident Coordinator Valerie Julliand added, “Model UN is an excellent opportunity for young people to become involved in tackling local and global issues, such as achieving Sustainable Development Goals and combating climate change.”

unnamed.jpg

According to a press release issued by the U.S Embassy in Nepal Over the week, students will simulate committee sessions for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), UN Women, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the World Food Program (WFP), and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Delegates will also attend UN expert speaker and career development panels, as well as networking sessions celebrating the diverse cultural backgrounds of all participants.

US Embassy1.jpg


NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley's Air Pollution Is Getting Worse
Jul 17, 2019
Monsoon Les Active Across Nepal, Possibility Of Heavy Rain In Some Places
Jul 17, 2019
UN Is Ready Tow Work In the Flood Affected Countries: UN Secretary General
Jul 16, 2019
Two Dead, 40 Trapped As 100-Year-old Structure Collapsed In Dongri
Jul 16, 2019
COAS General Thapa Returns Completing A Week-Long Visit To United Nations
Jul 16, 2019

More on News

UN Is Ready Tow Work In the Flood Affected Countries: UN Secretary General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 3 minutes ago
COAS General Thapa Returns Completing A Week-Long Visit To United Nations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
French Embassy Hosts A Reception On Bastille Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
COAS General Thapa Meets Joint Vice Chief Of Staff Of U.S Armed Forces General Selva By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Son Of Venezuelan Leader Nicolas Maduro In Nepal To Build Solidarity With Ruling Nepal Communist Party By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Ambassador Pyakuryal Resigns From Post By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley's Air Pollution Is Getting Worse By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2019
FLOOD Politics of Geography By Keshab Poudel Jul 17, 2019
Monsoon Les Active Across Nepal, Possibility Of Heavy Rain In Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2019
Two Dead, 40 Trapped As 100-Year-old Structure Collapsed In Dongri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2019
Nepal Army Rescued 723 People From Flood Affected Areas (Photo Feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2019
Heavy Rainfall Likely At One Or Two Places, Flood To Recedes In Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75