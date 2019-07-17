U.S. Embassy Hosts Annual Regional Model United Nations Conference

U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy W. Berry, UN Resident Coordinator Valerie Julliand, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ambassador Bharat Raj Paudyal jointly launched the 2019 Everest International Model United Nations (EIMUN) conference on July 15.

In partnership with grantee Youth Thinkers’ Society, the Embassy welcomed 200 delegates from 20 different countries across the Indo-Pacific region to discuss issues from building infrastructure for accessible and affordable food to developing cybersecurity and data protection mechanisms.

Addressing the delegates, Ambassador Berry emphasized that “the United States believes every nation has the responsibility to adhere to international norms, and for the sovereign choices of all countries to be respected and free from coercion. In Asia, it is this idea that defines the United States’ approach across the Indo-Pacific region.”

He also encouraged the students to “take the skills and knowledge learned here to your onward studies and future careers.” Noting that “youth have the power to create change,” UN Resident Coordinator Valerie Julliand added, “Model UN is an excellent opportunity for young people to become involved in tackling local and global issues, such as achieving Sustainable Development Goals and combating climate change.”

According to a press release issued by the U.S Embassy in Nepal Over the week, students will simulate committee sessions for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), UN Women, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the World Food Program (WFP), and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Delegates will also attend UN expert speaker and career development panels, as well as networking sessions celebrating the diverse cultural backgrounds of all participants.



