The government has decided to provide Rs.3 billion to Sajha Yatayat to purchase 300 buses. The cabinet meeting agreed to invest Rs.3 billion to Sajha Shakari Limted as a share. The money will be used t purchase 300 electric buses.

Addressing a regular press meet on Thursday, Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota said the cabinet took a believing that the big buses will support traffic management in urban areas as well.