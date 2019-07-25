Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal On Thursday

July 25, 2019, 8:18 a.m.

Axis of Monsoon Trough is moving further south from Nepal’s border, the monsoon will be less active. However there will be heavy rains will continue over parts of Nepal courtesy the Monsoon Trough. Forecasting Division forecasted that there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Rain to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the eastern and western terai regions.

With the monsoon activated last night, there intensified the rain fall in some parts of Nepal on Wednesday with heavy rainfall. On Wednesday, there were 44.1 MM of rainfall in Dhangadi, Birendranagar 152.5, Nepalgunj 61.2 Dang, 43.6 Bhairahawa 50.3, Simara 145.0 and Biratnagar 72.4

