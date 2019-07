National Examination Board published the result of class 12. The examination was held in last April. Out of 292153 students appeared in regular and remaining in exempted 4286700, only 3067 secured 3.61 to 4 GPA followed by 3.21 to 3.60 GPA by 16204.

However, 56503 students secured 2.41 to 2.80 GPA and 31000 students secured 2.41 to 2.80 GPA.