Sanskriti International School Receives IPC Accreditation

Sanskriti International School is awarded with most prestigious International Primary Curriculum Accreditation and has become the first international school to get accredited in South Asia by IPC, UK.

This accreditation is provided by Fieldwork Education UK for those Schools who follow comprehensive, thematic, creative curriculum with a clear process of learning and specific learning goals for every subject, encouraging personal learning. With the presence of IPC in 92 countries worldwide in over 730 schools till date only 17 schools have received IPC accreditation and Sanskriti International School is among one of the accredited Schools.

For IPC Accreditation, school has to go through Fieldwork Education’s rigorous self-review process, culminating accreditation visit and presentation of external view for continued and focused improvement in learning. This accreditation is valid for 3 years and is renewed with the same process.

Sanskriti International School has been following International Early Years Curriculum (IEYC), International Primary Curriculum (IPC) and International Middle Years Curriculum (IMYC) along with National Curriculum to improve learning. Further, Sanskriti International School aims at improving quality of education through child centered learning to build leadership qualities changing traditional educational system in Nepal.

Chairman of Sanskriti International School, Mr. Ranjit Acharya shared, “We are humbled to receive prestigious IPC Accreditation by Fieldwork Education, UK. Being among only 17 accredited schools in the world from IPC UK is a pride moment for all of us in Nepal. Sanskriti's leadership team and entire fraternity of teaching staffs have put in tremendous efforts to achieve this certification. This is a great feat that Sanskriti within its first decade have become first International accredited school in whole South Asia.”

“I am extremely proud and elated that Sanskriti has been awarded with the prestigious IPC accreditation. The journey which we took five years ago has been fruitful not only for the students but for the leaders, teachers and the school community as well! Despite the hurdles and challenges faced in our daily lives Sanskriti being a Nepali school has reached a world class education of global standard. We feel that with this achievement we would like to extend our learning and experiences with the wider educational community in Nepal," said Diptee Acharya, Director, Sanskriti International School.

"We are very happy to see the quality of standard maintained by Sanskriti International School in Nepal. They have been accredited as International School by rigorous process of high standard evaluation process by our team of evaluators, we are happy to welcome them in our list of 17 accredited schools," Gregory Biggs, Divisional Director, Fieldwork Education, UK.

Sanskriti has achieved this accreditation with the complete Nepali team of faculty and management, excelling in all the parameters set forth by IPC, UK. Sanskriti International School is creatively implementing IPC skills in to curriculum prescribed by Ministry of Education, Nepal.

"This approach will help prepare 21st century students for the new emerging global world. We are blending IPC based on progressive education with government prescribed curriculum and preparing our students as global citizens" said Diptee Acharya.

About Fieldwork Education

Fieldwork Education was founded in 1984 by two head teachers with a vision to improve learning and has become the fastest-growing independent primary curriculum in the world. Fieldwork education was created to offer practical, accessible and jargon-free help to schools that was firmly rooted in best practice and research. Currently, more than 15000 teachers in over 2000 schools in 98 countries globally are working with Fieldwork Education.

About IPC

International Primary Curriculum is a comprehensive, thematic, creative curriculum with a clear process of learning and specific learning goals for every subject. IPC is for children aged 5-11 years old used by over 730 schools in 92 countries worldwide. It also develops international mindedness and encourages personal learning. IPC helps engage parents with learning and to understand the relevance of learning in classroom and at home.

About Sanskriti International School

Sanskriti International School is an autonomous private organization dedicated to excel in the academic arena changing the way the traditional educational system that works in Nepal. Its objective is to build men and women with leadership qualities and integrity, who are a part of an extraordinary network of people making a difference in the fast changing world of today. Sanskriti International School aims at improving the quality of education through child centered learning, where importance is given to the all round development of each individual child.