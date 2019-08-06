Heavy Vehicles Movement In Mahakali River Suspended Due To Flood

Aug. 6, 2019, 4:03 p.m.

After increase the water level in Mahakali river, officials stopped the movement in Mahakali River in Sudurpachim Province. With the torrential monsoon room overnight, Sudurpachim witness heavy floods in Mahakali and tributaries of Karnali rivers reports Deshsanchar.

Deshsanchar reports citing the Police officials in Kanchapur said that all the heavy vehicles moment in Mahakali rivers suspended. According to Police in Kanchapur, the water level in Mahalaki river was 100300 cusec meters at the morning. However, the movement for the pedestrian continue.

After the floods many places in Kanchapur like Jimuwa, Ultakham, Bagfata are inundated.

The flood also washed out the suspension bridge lining Triveni and Budhiganga and stopping the mobility. Deshsanchar reports that the flood also affected Bajura districts. The water level in Karnali in Bajura district is above the danger level.

