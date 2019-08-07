Weather Forecast August 7: Heavy Flooding Rains To Landslides Likely In Some Parts Of Nepal

As Axis of Monsoon Trough has shifted to Nepal from its existing position expanded from northern India’s Northern Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, South Utter Pradesh, South Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal up to Bay of Bengal, there will likely to occur heavy to moderate rain in parts of Eastern and Central Nepal. Similarly, there will also be an effect of low pressure in eastern and central region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy in the eastern and central regions and partly to generally cloudy in the western region.

The Division foretasted that there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places in the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the eastern and central region.

Skymet Weather predicted that in Central India, a Trough can be seen running from Southeast Rajasthan to Deep Depression across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Therefore, vigorous Monsoon conditions are expected over South Chhattisgarh and South Madhya Pradesh.

The Deep Depression is over Odisha which would result in moderate to heavy rains with one or two very heavy spells over South Odisha. Light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells can be seen over rest Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and southern districts of Jharkhand.

Skymet Weather Team, Moderate rains at few places of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, parts of Assam can be a sight.