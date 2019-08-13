U.S. Embassy Issues Visa To Cricketer Lamichhane

U.S. Embassy Issues Visa To Cricketer Lamichhane

Aug. 13, 2019, 2:42 p.m.

U.S. Embassy issued visa to Nepal's national cricketer Sandeep Lamichhani following a review of his application. After failing to get visa from Embassy, Nepali cricketer twitted mentioning Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

According to Lamichhane, he was summoned by Embassy at 11 to review his visa. After review of his document, embassy issued visa to him.

In his tweet, he said Finally all the issues has been sorted out. Thanks to @USEmbassyNepal for your kind cooperation. Big thanks to all the well wishers and concerned person for putting the valuable efforts. @USAmbNepal @PM_Nepal @PradeepgyawaliK @hello_sarkar @MofaNepal @CPL @BIMTridents. U.S Embassy Issues Visa To Lamichhane

Twitter.jpg

Lamichhane is going to Caribbean to play international cricket match. In the morning interview, embassy denied visa to him. Lamichhane twitted the denial report saying that he filed all the valid documents along with application.

Sandeep Lamichhane is going to play upcoming Caribbean Primer League 2019 tournament..

Also Reads: https://www.spotlightnepal.com/2019/08/13/us-embassy-denies-visa-cricketer-sandeep-lamichhane/

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Luxembourg Honours Consul Lamichhane
Aug 13, 2019
NEA's Has Made Historic Achievement With Rs.7.20 Billion Profit: Minister Pun
Aug 13, 2019
Gold Prices In Nepal At All Time High
Aug 13, 2019
Ten MLA Deserted Sikkim Democratic Front And Joined BJP
Aug 13, 2019
U.S. Embassy Denies Visa To Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane
Aug 13, 2019

More on Sports

U.S. Embassy Denies Visa To Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 11 minutes ago
World Cup 2023 Qualification: ICC Announces The League 2 Schedule By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 6 minutes ago
Nepal To Play Australia In WC Qualifier On October 10 In Canberra By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 15 minutes ago
Lionel Messi Banned From International Football For Three Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Messi And Ronaldo The Favorite To Win 2019 FIFA Best Player Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Neymar Rape Case Closed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

Luxembourg Honours Consul Lamichhane By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2019
NEA's Has Made Historic Achievement With Rs.7.20 Billion Profit: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2019
Gold Prices In Nepal At All Time High By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2019
Ten MLA Deserted Sikkim Democratic Front And Joined BJP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2019
Nepali Government Should Allow Eligible Diaspora Members To Obtain NRN Citizenship: Ambika P. Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2019
Weather Forecast August 13: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rain In Some Places Of Eastern Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584