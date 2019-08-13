U.S. Embassy Issues Visa To Cricketer Lamichhane

U.S. Embassy issued visa to Nepal's national cricketer Sandeep Lamichhani following a review of his application. After failing to get visa from Embassy, Nepali cricketer twitted mentioning Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

According to Lamichhane, he was summoned by Embassy at 11 to review his visa. After review of his document, embassy issued visa to him.

In his tweet, he said Finally all the issues has been sorted out. Thanks to @USEmbassyNepal for your kind cooperation. Big thanks to all the well wishers and concerned person for putting the valuable efforts. @USAmbNepal @PM_Nepal @PradeepgyawaliK @hello_sarkar @MofaNepal @CPL @BIMTridents. U.S Embassy Issues Visa To Lamichhane

Lamichhane is going to Caribbean to play international cricket match. In the morning interview, embassy denied visa to him. Lamichhane twitted the denial report saying that he filed all the valid documents along with application.

Sandeep Lamichhane is going to play upcoming Caribbean Primer League 2019 tournament..

