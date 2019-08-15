Madan Mani Dixit Is No More

Madan Mani Dixit Is No More

Aug. 15, 2019, 9:57 a.m.

Senior journalist and prominent literature figure Madan Mani Dixit died at the age of 97 today. Founder editor and publisher Samikchhya Weekly, Dixit served decade in Nepalese media to defend the individual freedom and independent.

Although Samikchhya was also described during 1970s as pro-Moscow voice in Nepal, literature figure Dixit has never compromised in his professional ethics. Born in Dixit family, he and his brother joined communist politics in early years while in Birgunj.

Published numbers of book he is known as Madanmani Madsap. He also won Madan Purashkar in his Madhabi book.

People from different walks of life expressed deepest condolence on his death

Bharat Dutta Koirala commented on demise of Dixit. “His contribution to Nepali journalism and literature will always be alive. My deepest condolences to the family. I recall many memorable moments with him.”

