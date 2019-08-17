Weather Forecast August 16: Heavy To Moderate Rain In Some Parts of Eastern And Central Region

Access of the Monsoon Trough is in close to normal areas and a Low-Pressure Area is over North Rajasthan and adjoining Haryana. There will likely be heavy to moderate rain in some areas of eastern and central region. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

“There will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at some places in the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the eastern and central region,” said Weather Forecast Bulletin.

Courtesy: MFD

In the eastern parts of the country, a Cyclonic Circulation is over North Bangladesh and adjoining areas. A Trough is extending from East Uttar Pradesh to this Circulation.