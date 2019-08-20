Nepal-India To Focus On Bilateral Issues

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has said that Nepal is closely monitoring the development in Jammu-Kashmir aftermath the decision taken by Indian Government removing special status of the state. He has given clear indication that Nepal will not issue any official stand on the matter.

Addressing a press conference at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, minister Gyawali said that Nepal is closely monitoring the situation and Nepali Embassy is in touch with Indian Government.

He said that Nepal will not raise Jammu-Kashmir and SAARC issue with External Affairs Minister of India Dr. Subramanian Jaishankar who is arriving to attend fifth Meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission meeting tomorrow.

Minister Gyawali said that regional issues like SAARC cannot be raised in the bilateral meeting.

At a time when a section of people in Nepal has been criticizing government failing to issue its stand on revoking special status of Jammu-Kashmir, minister Gyawali has indicated the rejections to issue any stand on Jammukashmir issue.

Minister Gyawali said that he will discuss with his counterpart the issue of handing over EPG report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, Nepal and India will discuss issue like border, security, connectivity, trade and transit Energy and water resources, culture and education.

He said that there are quite satisfactory progress in many projects between Nepal and India. He indicted to review the future of Pancheswor Multipurpose Project due to failure of making any progress.