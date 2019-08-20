Nepal-India To Focus On Bilateral Issues

Nepal To Focus Bilateral Issue During The Meeting With India

Aug. 20, 2019, 8:57 a.m.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has said that Nepal is closely monitoring the development in Jammu-Kashmir aftermath the decision taken by Indian Government removing special status of the state. He has given clear indication that Nepal will not issue any official stand on the matter.

Addressing a press conference at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, minister Gyawali said that Nepal is closely monitoring the situation and Nepali Embassy is in touch with Indian Government.

He said that Nepal will not raise Jammu-Kashmir and SAARC issue with External Affairs Minister of India Dr. Subramanian Jaishankar who is arriving to attend fifth Meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission meeting tomorrow.

Minister Gyawali said that regional issues like SAARC cannot be raised in the bilateral meeting.

At a time when a section of people in Nepal has been criticizing government failing to issue its stand on revoking special status of Jammu-Kashmir, minister Gyawali has indicated the rejections to issue any stand on Jammukashmir issue.

Minister Gyawali said that he will discuss with his counterpart the issue of handing over EPG report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, Nepal and India will discuss issue like border, security, connectivity, trade and transit Energy and water resources, culture and education.

He said that there are quite satisfactory progress in many projects between Nepal and India. He indicted to review the future of Pancheswor Multipurpose Project due to failure of making any progress.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rabi Lamichhane’s Statement Recorded
Aug 20, 2019
Paras Expresses Apology Towards Incident
Aug 20, 2019
Weather Forecast August 20: Light To Moderate Rain In Central And Western Region
Aug 20, 2019
India Provides Training To Twenty Nepali Officers On Anti Money Laundering And Countering Financing Of Terrorism
Aug 20, 2019
Rabi Lamichhane's Supporter Clashed With Police In Chitwan
Aug 19, 2019

More on News

Paras Expresses Apology Towards Incident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 9 minutes ago
India Provides Training To Twenty Nepali Officers On Anti Money Laundering And Countering Financing Of Terrorism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 1 minute ago
PM Oli Postpone His Second Singapore Visit To Meet India's EAM Dr. Jaishankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 33 minutes ago
Yogesh Raj’s Ranhar Wins Madan Purashakar And JagadambaShree For Bairagi Kainali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Consul Dhakal Organizes A Program To Celebrate 74th Independence Of Republic Of Indonesia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Minister Of External Affairs Of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar To Arrive Nepal On 21 August By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Rabi Lamichhane’s Statement Recorded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2019
Weather Forecast August 20: Light To Moderate Rain In Central And Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2019
Rabi Lamichhane's Supporter Clashed With Police In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2019
Inter-dependency And Political Economy: A Case of Nepal By Kedar Neupane Aug 19, 2019
Pashupati Sharma, Durgesh Thapa And Rabin Gharti Magar’s Led In Teej Music Video By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2019
China's Military Is Stronger Than Ever, So Why Does It Still Need The Humble Yak? By Alan Weedon Aug 19, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584