There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, tight to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the central and western regions and at a few places of the eastern region.

According to Skymet Weather The axis of Monsoon Trough is crossing via Low-Pressure Area, South Jharkhand and North Odisha.There moderate rains with isolated heavy spells are expected in East Uttar Pradesh and parts of Jharkhand.